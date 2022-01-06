Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

