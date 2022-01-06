PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $176.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

