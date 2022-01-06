Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce $25.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the highest is $26.10 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.45 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 1,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,125. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $393.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

