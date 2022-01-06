Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,270 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2,891.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

