Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

HUBB stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

