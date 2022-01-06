Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $618.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $641.97 and its 200 day moving average is $573.95. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.