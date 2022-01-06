Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.