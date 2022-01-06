Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 999.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

