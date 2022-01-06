Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,488 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

