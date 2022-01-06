Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFEM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MFEM opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

