Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,626. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

