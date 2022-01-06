Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Shares Down 1.9%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 40,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 51,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.89% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

