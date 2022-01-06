Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 124.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 64.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 24.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 132.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 322.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

