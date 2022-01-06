Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
