Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading 7% Higher

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 21,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

