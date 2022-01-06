ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.48

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 26110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $3,094,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 107.3% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 222,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 162.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

