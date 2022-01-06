ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.52

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.52 and last traded at $149.39, with a volume of 46423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.27.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

