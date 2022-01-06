Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,409. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

