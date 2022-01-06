Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of PTRA opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. Proterra has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,348,000 after buying an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

