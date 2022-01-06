Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $2,781,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,881. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $58.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.59.

