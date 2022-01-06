Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

