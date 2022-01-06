Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

