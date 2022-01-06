Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $15,922.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

