Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 17.6%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU)’s stock price shot up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 208,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 739,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

