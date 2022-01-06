Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NEW opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Get Puxin alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Puxin by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.