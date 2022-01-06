Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PYXS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

