Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

CGAU stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 188.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 860.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,105 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

