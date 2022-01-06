Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

