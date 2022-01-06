Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 204.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.