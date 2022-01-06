Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Shares of COF opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.