Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Shares of STZ opened at $253.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day moving average is $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $257.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

