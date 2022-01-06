Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Increased by KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

