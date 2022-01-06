Qcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134.42 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $134.42 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.29 or 0.07912935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.84 or 0.99867924 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

