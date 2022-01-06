QChi (QCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,154.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One QChi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $3,154.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QChi has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.