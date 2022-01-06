Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 33.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,547,000 after buying an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth $8,870,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

