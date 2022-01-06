Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of QUISF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 22,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
