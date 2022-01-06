Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of QUISF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 22,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

