R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

