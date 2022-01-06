R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

