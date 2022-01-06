Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Radian Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Radian Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 4,773.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

