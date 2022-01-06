Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in December

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.67. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

