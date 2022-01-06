Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. It is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental gas production. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. However, the company’s ability to meet debt obligation is in question since the firm is generating low free cash flows for the past few quarters. Investors with environmental agenda are trying to push capital out of hydrocarbons toward renewables. As such, acquiring capital in the future can become tougher for companies like Range Resources.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 91,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

