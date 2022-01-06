Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $108.24

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.24, but opened at $105.02. Rapid7 shares last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 6,277 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 300.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.