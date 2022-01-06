Raymond James & Associates Acquires 25,241 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after acquiring an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

