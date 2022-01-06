Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WPP by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $76.93 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

