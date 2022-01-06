Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.65 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.