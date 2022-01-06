Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.