Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

AOS stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

