Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of MXI opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

