Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,829 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

