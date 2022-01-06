Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

