Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $632.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

